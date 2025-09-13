Polish and Finnish business circles stepping into Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. The Agency for Attracting Foreign Investment under the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan has signed three new cooperation agreements with companies from Poland and Finland: Freedom Finance, Bart sp. z o.o., and Metateks Oy, Trend reports.

Under a memorandum of understanding with Freedom Finance, the Agency and the Uzbek subsidiary of the international holding Freedom Holding Corp. agreed to jointly promote investment opportunities in Uzbekistan, participate in international forums and conferences, and exchange information on projects and potential partners.

A cooperation agreement was also signed with the Polish company Bart sp. z o.o. to implement an investment project for establishing a freeze-drying production of fruits, berries, and vegetables in Uzbekistan. The Agency will support the investor in connecting with local agricultural suppliers and addressing issues related to certification, storage, and transportation of raw materials.

At the same time, the Finnish company Metateks Oy plans to develop production of eco-friendly packaging from phytoremediation plants using locally sourced raw materials, with the Agency providing consulting support and assistance in establishing links with local suppliers.

These agreements are a testament to the agency’s dedication to building bridges in international partnerships and paving the way for a modern investment landscape in Uzbekistan. They open the door to a world of opportunities for introducing cutting-edge technologies, boosting exports, and crafting high-skilled job prospects.

Freedom Finance, part of the international investment group Freedom Holding Corp., operates in nine countries, including the United States, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Russia; employs over 6,800 people; manages more than 530,000 brokerage accounts; and has a market capitalization of around $5 billion. In Uzbekistan, the company has been active since 2018, with branches in seven cities, and in 2025, BlackRock, Inc., the world’s largest investment company, increased its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. to 0.85 percent, investing approximately $89 million.

Bart sp. z o.o., founded in 1990, specializes in natural food supplements and dried fruits and vegetables. With over 30 years of experience, it is actively operating in the EU market and expanding partnerships in Asia and North Africa. Metateks Oy, founded in 2024, is a Finnish biotech startup developing regenerative biomaterials from phytoremediation plants.

