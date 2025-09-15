President of Tajikistan departs for working visit to Qatar

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 15. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon departed for a working visit to Qatar, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

During the visit, the president is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Foreign Relations, and other government representatives.

An extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) is scheduled to take place in Doha on September 15. On September 14, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held, during which the officials discussed the latest events in Qatar.