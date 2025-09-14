President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of mosque built in Hadrut settlement (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a newly constructed mosque in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

Nariman Topchibashev, Director of “PMD Projects,” first briefed the head of state on the ongoing construction of the Hadrut residential quarter.

“PMD GROUP” is currently building 28 two-story individual houses in Hadrut. The construction, covering an area of 3.6 hectares, is being carried out swiftly and with high quality.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the mosque constructed in the settlement. The foundation stone for the mosque was laid by the head of state in October 2021.

The mosque’s minaret stands approximately 25 meters tall. It is designed to accommodate up to 210 worshippers at a time, with the first floor designated for men and the second floor for women. The facade of the mosque features decorative elements inspired by national ornamental patterns.

Following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories, the Azerbaijani state has consistently undertaken efforts to restore religious and historical monuments destroyed by Armenia in these areas, as well as to construct new mosques.