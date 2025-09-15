Iran calls on IAEA to pass law banning strikes on nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to adopt a law prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s Vice President and Director of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

During an interview with Iranian media in Vienna, Eslami explained that Iran has prepared and proposed a resolution on the matter, which is currently on the agenda of the IAEA’s 69th session.

He emphasized that submitting the resolution is more significant for Iran than its formal approval, as its provisions have been presented to all member states and registered with the Secretariat.

According to the Vice President, attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran undermine not only the nuclear industry but also the United Nations (UN) Charter as a whole.

Meanwhile, Iran's Vice President and Director of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Eslami, is in Vienna to participate in the 69th session of the IAEA.

On June 22, the US conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying some of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

