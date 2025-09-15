Azerbaijan hosts Distinguished Visitors Day of Eternal Brotherhood - IV exercise (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Distinguished Visitors Day of Eternal Brotherhood—the IV multinational joint special forces exercise in Baku with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan—was held on September 15, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev—alongside other senior officials from the Ministry.

Additionally, high-ranking delegates from the participating countries and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan were present.

Initially, information was provided on the general progress of the exercise, the purpose of the upcoming tasks, and the sequence of their implementation on a model of the area.

Subsequently, special operational tasks were accompanied at the training ground in interoperability with other types of troops.

The exercise concluded with parachute jumps featuring the flags of the participating countries.

The Chief of General Staff highly appreciated the progress of the exercise and the combat readiness of the military personnel, extending his best wishes for success in their future service endeavors.

It was emphasized that the exercise held strategic significance for the exchange of experience, enhancement of skills in coordinating joint operations, and the reinforcement of international security and regional peace through joint special operations conducted by the special forces of allied and friendly nations.

The Chief of General Staff presented gifts to representatives from relevant countries.

At the end, a solemn concert program was presented for the participants.

It is worth mentioning that delegations from Belarus, Italy, and Hungary participated in the Eternal Brotherhood IV exercise as observers.

