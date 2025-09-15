Iran jacks up nation's iron and steel exports
From March to August 2025, Iran exported 15.7 million tons of iron and steel worth $2.97 billion, up from 12.1 million tons and $2.7 billion. Crude steel exports rose to 3.16 million tons worth $1.31 billion. Steel product exports fell to 1.45 million tons worth $676 million.
