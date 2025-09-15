Azerbaijan and China moot elevation of relations to strategic partnership milestone

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova discussed the elevation of Azerbaijan-China relations to the strategic partnership level during the meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Vice Chair of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Su Hui, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, a source in the parliament told Trend.

She noted that high-level meetings between the heads of state and signed agreements have played an essential role in the development and deepening of bilateral ties across all areas.

The meeting pointed out that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s recent state visit to China marked a historic stage in the expansion of bilateral relations.

Besides, the meeting emphasized that the two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields and continuously demonstrate mutual support.

Azerbaijan has always unequivocally supported the "One China" policy and China's territorial integrity, while also appreciating China’s support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It was noted that the two nations also support each other’s interests within international organizations.

The sides discussed the role of regular contacts between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China in developing political relations, Azerbaijan’s early support for China's Belt and Road initiative, and joint cooperation in developing the Middle Corridor.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the deepening cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian, scientific, educational, and cultural fields.

The contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries—as key drivers of cultural and humanitarian exchange—were especially highlighted.

Speaking on the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Gafarova underlined that the Azerbaijani parliament places great emphasis on strengthening ties with its Chinese counterparts.

She highlighted the important role of inter-parliamentary working groups operating in both legislative bodies.

Thanking the speaker for the meeting, Su Hui said this was her first visit to Azerbaijan and shared her impressions.

She also expressed views on the development of bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, joint cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, directions of China’s economic development, and future prospects of bilateral ties.

Gafarova briefed on the structure and functions of the CPPCC, party representation, and China’s political system, and expressed her gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support of the "One China" policy.

In the interim, Su Hui articulated her perspectives regarding the prospective trajectory of bilateral collaboration.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

