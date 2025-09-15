Azerbaijan strengthens financial literacy efforts through OECD network membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to expand its international cooperation to promote social development and financial inclusion through enhanced financial literacy, Trend reports via CBA.

As part of this effort, the CBA has become a full member of the International Network on Financial Education (INFE) under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The CBA stated that this membership allows participation in working groups on "Financial Literacy Standards: Implementation and Assessment," "Digital Financial Literacy," and "Financial Literacy and Sustainable Finance." The bank will also be directly involved in developing international policy documents and gain access to the network’s existing policy resources, enabling regular exposure to best practices and innovative approaches.

The CBA emphasized that these initiatives will help implement financial literacy programs in line with international standards, improve information accessibility, and contribute to the broader expansion of financial inclusion.

The INFE serves as a global platform that fosters collaboration among regulators and stakeholders on financial education, collects internationally comparable data, conducts policy analysis, and develops policy tools.

