Afghanistan kicks off Tuti-Maidan gas project with Uzbek partnership
A landmark gas development project has officially begun at Afghanistan’s Tuti-Maidan field, marking a major step in regional energy cooperation. With Uzbek investment and expertise, the initiative aims to boost domestic energy supply, create thousands of jobs, and open pathways for future exports to Central Asia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy