Turkish vice president set to visit Kyrgyzstan for strategic talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on September 17, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

During the visit, Yılmaz is scheduled to meet with President Sadyr Zhaparov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the co-chairmanship of Kasymaliev and Yılmaz, the 12th session of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will take place, where both sides are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

Following the meeting, a number of agreements aimed at further strengthening strategic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye are expected to be signed.

The program of the visit also includes participation in a business forum and an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.