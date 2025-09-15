Azerbaijan reveals shares of public, private sectors and individuals in its foreign trade
Azerbaijan's foreign trade reached $17.1 billion in exports and $14.9 billion in imports from January to August 2025. Imports rose significantly, with the public sector increasing by 50.6 percent to $5 billion. Exports declined overall, with the public sector dropping by 11.2 percent to $7.6 billion.
