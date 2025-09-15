Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix showcases its apparel and credentialing hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The presentation of the uniform and accreditation center has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as the preparations for the upcoming Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the 2025 season in Baku are gearing up to take place on September 19-21, Trend reports.

The event was attended by media representatives and members of the Organizing Committee.

The public got a sneak peek into the nuts and bolts of the training process for staff and volunteers gearing up for race week, along with a look at their duds and the ins and outs of the accreditation system.

The center, which plays an important role in preparations for the Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan, will contribute to enhancing the professionalism of volunteers and ensure a high standard in addressing the event’s organizational matters.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan first raced on the streets of Baku in 2016—the original race there was called the European Grand Prix™. The circuit is strategically positioned along the western periphery of the Caspian Sea, in an urban locale where the dichotomy of Eastern and Western paradigms converges, embodying a synthesis of historical and contemporary elements. The historical Baku Fortress juxtaposed with the emblematic Flame Towers establishes a distinctive and vibrant milieu for a Formula 1 street circuit.

