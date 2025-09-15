Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix showcases its apparel and credentialing hub

Society Materials 15 September 2025 20:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The presentation of the uniform and accreditation center has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as the preparations for the upcoming Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the 2025 season in Baku are gearing up to take place on September 19-21, Trend reports.

The event was attended by media representatives and members of the Organizing Committee.

The public got a sneak peek into the nuts and bolts of the training process for staff and volunteers gearing up for race week, along with a look at their duds and the ins and outs of the accreditation system.

The center, which plays an important role in preparations for the Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan, will contribute to enhancing the professionalism of volunteers and ensure a high standard in addressing the event’s organizational matters.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan first raced on the streets of Baku in 2016—the original race there was called the European Grand Prix™. The circuit is strategically positioned along the western periphery of the Caspian Sea, in an urban locale where the dichotomy of Eastern and Western paradigms converges, embodying a synthesis of historical and contemporary elements. The historical Baku Fortress juxtaposed with the emblematic Flame Towers establishes a distinctive and vibrant milieu for a Formula 1 street circuit.

