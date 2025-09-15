Kyrgyzstan keen to establish inter-parliamentary commission with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan is ready to establish an Inter-Parliamentary Commission with Tajikistan and hold its inaugural meeting in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

The statement was made during a meeting between Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Nurlanbek Turdunbek uulu and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali.

The talks began in a closed format and continued in an expanded session. The two sides discussed the development of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Speaker Turdunbek uulu highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations with Tajikistan.

“Thanks to the political will of the heads of both states, the issue of the state border has been resolved, opening a new chapter in Kyrgyz-Tajik relations. The agreement reached will not only strengthen the unity of our peoples but also ensure stability across Central Asia,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of parliaments in enhancing cooperation and stressed the need to create the Inter-Parliamentary Commission, activate friendship groups, and provide legislative support for implementing agreed-upon arrangements.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as closer collaboration between Bishkek and Dushanbe. Turdunbek uulu proposed naming a central street in Dushanbe after the prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov on the occasion of his 100th anniversary in 2028. The two sides also exchanged views on preserving the language and cultural values of Kyrgyz living in Tajikistan and Tajiks residing in Kyrgyzstan.

Emomali articulated that the enhancement of Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral relations is of paramount importance and conveyed optimism that the formal visit of the Kyrgyz speaker will catalyze a significant elevation in inter-parliamentary collaboration. He additionally endorsed the initiative to designate one of Dushanbe’s primary thoroughfares in honor of Chingiz Aitmatov.

