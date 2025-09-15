Iran pulls back curtain on gas cost-efficiency figures at its local petrochemical plants

Iran has saved 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas in its petrochemical sector over the past four years. The savings were achieved through energy efficiency projects at 73 production plants with a total annual capacity of 96.6 million tons. In the current Iranian year, an additional 260 million cubic meters of gas is planned to be saved.

