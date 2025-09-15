Iran pulls back curtain on gas cost-efficiency figures at its local petrochemical plants
Iran has saved 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas in its petrochemical sector over the past four years. The savings were achieved through energy efficiency projects at 73 production plants with a total annual capacity of 96.6 million tons. In the current Iranian year, an additional 260 million cubic meters of gas is planned to be saved.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy