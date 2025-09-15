Kazakhstan reveals major support initiative for agribusiness
Photo: Official information resource of PM of RK
Over the next three years, Kazakhstan will finance over 200 agricultural projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge ( $2.16 billion). The initiative includes expanding preferential loans at 5 percent interest, with up to 80 percent of agribusiness loans guaranteed by the "Damu" Fund. Land allocation processes will also shift fully to an electronic format.
