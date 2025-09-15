5th Mobile Medical Examination Campaign organized by AzerGold CJSC (PHOTO)

The next mobile medical examination campaign, organized by AzerGold CJSC and supported by the Baku Health Centre, has been successfully concluded in Dashkasan.

The residents of Chovdar village, located near the Chovdar gold mine, as well as of Shadakh settlement, Chaykend, Gushchu, Bayan and other villages, were provided with free medical services over a three-day period, under the slogan “Health First”.

On the first day of the campaign, families of martyrs, as well as war veterans and participants, were involved in the medical examinations. A professional medical team examined more than 300 residents across various specialties, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, otorhinolaryngology, therapy, rheumatology, endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, as well as provided services such as ultrasound examination, echocardiography, electrocardiography, general blood and urine tests, viral hepatitis screenings, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and blood glucose testing.

In total, 1 317 medical services were provided to the residents within the campaign. Patients diagnosed with various health conditions during the examinations were prescribed appropriate treatment plans.

The mobile medical examination campaigns have been organized since 2021, and aims to enable high-quality healthcare services for residents of remote villages, support early diagnosis of diseases, and promote the culture of preventive health check-ups. Over the past years, more than 2 400 residents of Dashkasan have benefited from a total of 9 363 medical services through the campaigns.

The various social projects (whether small- or large-scale) of AzerGold CJSC in regions, where it operates, are focused on environmental protection, education, healthcare, employment, support for small- and medium-sized entrepreneurship, promotion of sports, public awareness, and other essential spheres.

The Company prioritizes supporting the sustainable well-being of local communities, particularly families from socially vulnerable groups, and contributing to the successful social state policy.