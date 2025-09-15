Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Khojavend rejuvenation media tour concludes (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ A traditional media tour, titled “In the Footsteps of the President's Visit,” has concluded in the Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Journalists visited the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, an area of strategic and geographic significance, which came under Azerbaijani control in 2023 following counterterrorism measures by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

Since then, electricity and gas lines have been restored, an artesian well has been established, water meters have been installed, two transformers have been set up, three reservoirs have been repaired, and a gas pipeline extending over 11 kilometers has been laid. The settlement now hosts social facilities as well as a production workshop.

Leyla Sarabi, press secretary for the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told journalists that Girmizi Bazar has 300 private homes, of which 71 are uninhabitable and 229 are partially suitable for residence. Ten homes are already ready for occupancy. She added that a total of 217 homes are planned to be fully restored by the end of next year, with an additional 12 homes to follow in 2026.

Currently, ten families, comprising 39 individuals, have returned to the settlement.

