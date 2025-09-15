Kazakhstan aims to double freight traffic by 2029

Photo: Official information resource of PM of RK

Kazakhstan plans to double its freight transportation volume by 2029 as part of a national strategy to become a key regional transit hub. The initiative includes major infrastructure projects, a unified digital logistics system (Smart Cargo), and the launch of a national cargo airline. The government aims to drive growth through digitalization and multimodal transport development.

