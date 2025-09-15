Fitch Ratings affirms Georgian investment firm’s rating, signals positive outlook

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Fitch Ratings assigned a 'BB-' rating with a positive outlook to Georgian Silk Road Group Holding's $400 million bonds due in 2030. The funds will refinance debt and boost liquidity. The rating reflects stable cash flow from telecom and hospitality assets, despite risks from new projects and economic conditions.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register