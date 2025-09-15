Fitch Ratings affirms Georgian investment firm’s rating, signals positive outlook
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch Ratings assigned a 'BB-' rating with a positive outlook to Georgian Silk Road Group Holding's $400 million bonds due in 2030. The funds will refinance debt and boost liquidity. The rating reflects stable cash flow from telecom and hospitality assets, despite risks from new projects and economic conditions.
