Kazakhstan enhances sports landscape with Turkestan rowing facility

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 15. A new rowing canal has opened in Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.

The facility is the first of its kind in Central Asia and fully complies with the standards of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and the International Rowing Federation (FISA)

"Today, following the president's instructions, we inaugurate one of the country’s top sports facilities. The construction meets international standards, giving us a venue for global competitions. Importantly, the complex will also benefit residents, with plans for volleyball, football, and basketball courts, as well as a city beach," said Erbol Myrzabosynov, Minister of Tourism and Sports, at the opening ceremony.

Currently, rowing, canoeing, and slalom are practiced in 12 regions of Kazakhstan, with 6,131 athletes and 174 coaches involved nationwide. Rowing is one of the most medal-rich Olympic sports, offering 14 medal events at the Games and more than 20 disciplines at World Championships, providing countries the chance to excel across multiple categories while fostering both individual and team skills.

The canal spans 100 hectares with a length of about 2.5 km. It combines multiple functions: hosting international competitions in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, including World Cup and Asian Cup events, while also serving as a regular training base for athletes. The canal’s water is additionally used for city irrigation and green space maintenance. On-site amenities include a 1 km city beach, a hotel, and spectator stands.

The project is expected to significantly contribute to Turkestan’s sports, ecological, and tourism development, positioning the canal as a key hub for the growth of rowing in Kazakhstan and the preparation of national teams, while supporting the development of young athletes.