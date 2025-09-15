Bahrain’s new diplomatic rep presents copies of credentials in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammetdurdiyev met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Bahrain (with residence in Ankara) Bassam Ahmed Ali Marzouk and accepted copies of his credentials, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen side congratulated Ambassador Marzouk on his appointment and expressed readiness to provide full support for his activities aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Turkmen-Bahraini relations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They also addressed collaboration within international frameworks, particularly the United Nations, and emphasized the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties and intensifying cooperation between their foreign ministries.

Ambassador Marzouk assured that he would make every effort to further develop the partnership between Turkmenistan and Bahrain.