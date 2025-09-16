Uzbekistan invests big in ambitious Namangan Airport overhaul
Photo: Uzbek president’s office
Uzbekistan is modernizing Namangan Airport, including the construction of new passenger and cargo terminals. The upgrade aims to significantly increase capacity, strengthen the region’s export potential, and boost tourism, creating a modern hub for travel and trade in the Fergana Valley.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy