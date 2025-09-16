IGB operator updates on launching two new cross-border capacity products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Together with the participating transmission system operators, ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) has submitted the relevant documentation to the National Regulatory Authorities of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine for launching two new cross-border capacity products, the ICGB told Trend.

"The operators are currently awaiting regulatory approval. In the documentation filed, the products are designed to be offered for the month of October. Should approval not be granted in time, the possibility of extending these products to subsequent months is being explored," said the company.

ICGB noted that in parallel, and in close dialogue with the National Regulatory Authorities, elements of the product design and the most effective way to bring them to market are being further refined.

ICGB, in cooperation with the transmission system operators (TSOs) of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, is prepared to launch two new cross-border capacity products: Route 2 and Route 3. These strategic gas transmission routes will enhance regional energy security and provide additional direct access from northern Greece to Ukraine, with connectivity to Alexandroupolis LNG and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) systems.

Route 2 and Route 3 build on the previously announced bundled capacity product under Route 1, part of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative. Their main purpose is to facilitate the timely and cost-effective injection of natural gas into Ukraine’s underground storage facilities ahead of the winter season.

Route 2 originates at the Amfitriti interconnection point on the DESFA grid, crosses the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), and continues through the Trans-Balkan corridor, following the path:

Amfitriti → Komotini (IGB) → Stara Zagora → Negru Voda 1 / Kardam → Isaccea 1 / Orlovka → Kaushany → Grebenyky

Route 3 begins at ICGB’s interconnection point with TAP and follows the same path:

Komotini (IGB entry from TAP) → Stara Zagora → Negru Voda 1 / Kardam → Isaccea 1 / Orlovka → Kaushany → Grebenyky

To ensure these products are commercially viable and attractive to market participants, all participating TSOs have agreed to apply a 25% discount on regular monthly tariffs. ICGB and Ukraine’s GTSOU have taken an even bolder step, offering a 46% discount each.