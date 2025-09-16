Iran counts on ECO to shape future of multilateral economic co-op, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) can become a successful example of multilateral economic cooperation between neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at the 2nd national conference "Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization" in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, in recent years, especially in the 1990s, interest in the ECO has been growing among the member states of this organization.

Currently, the value of the ECO for national development, regional, and extra-regional relations is being observed.

The mechanism of cooperation with the countries of Central, South, and West Asia is undoubtedly considered an important added value for everyone.

Araghchi stated that the current situation does not correspond to the potential of the member states of the ECO.

"In Iran's opinion, the ECO can play an effective role in the formation of a new economic architecture of the region. This architecture can be based on mutual respect and common interests," he pointed out.

The 2nd "Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization" conference began today in Tehran with the participation of the ECO Secretary General and permanent representatives of the ECO member countries.

