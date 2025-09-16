President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 16, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the UAE President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the airport, the UAE President was briefed on the Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin International Airports constructed in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.