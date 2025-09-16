President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 16 September 2025 12:29 (UTC +04:00)
President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 16, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the UAE President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the airport, the UAE President was briefed on the Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin International Airports constructed in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

