Talks between Lithuania and India hunt for high-tech and economic partnership hike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. On September 15, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Julius Pranevičius and Lithuania’s Ambassador to India Diana Mickevičienė met with Sibi George, Secretary for Western Affairs at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, where the talks focused on bilateral relations, as well as expanding technological and economic cooperation, particularly in high-value sectors such as lasers, life sciences, and other innovation-driven industries, Trend reports.

During the visit, the two sides agreed to maintain close contacts to advance mutual security and prosperity. George shared insights into the challenges India faces in its regional neighborhood, while both parties highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration.

The Lithuanian delegation also includes representatives from the Lithuanian Laser Association and industry companies. On September 17, they will host the Lithuania–India Photonics Forum at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center—an official event of the “Laser World of Photonics” exhibition. The forum will shine a spotlight on Lithuania’s accomplishments in the laser sector and pave the way for partnerships with Indian counterparts.

Pranevičius is also scheduled to meet with leaders from India’s science, technology, and business communities in Bangalore, including representatives of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), potential investors, and laser industry firms. The program sets out to strengthen the ties between Lithuania and India in the high-tech arena, paving the way for fresh opportunities to join forces on projects.

