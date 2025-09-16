Kyrgyzstan to host meeting of Turkic states’ heads of government

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. On September 18, 2025, a meeting of the Heads of Government and the Vice President of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place at the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting will be attended by the Heads of Government and high-ranking officials from the member states of the OTS, as well as the Secretary-General of the Organization. Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the meeting, priority areas of cooperation will be discussed, including the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. Additionally, issues related to improving the operational mechanisms of the OTS will be considered in order to further strengthen cooperation.

The Organization of Turkic States, previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

