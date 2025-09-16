Azerbaijan hosts parade of Karabakh horses at nation's Jidir Plane (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. An exemplary parade of Karabakh horses was held at the historic Jidir Plane, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"An exemplary parade of Karabakh horses celebrated the enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. A symbol of heritage and brotherhood, the Karabakh horse once again connected cultures on this sacred land," Hajiyev said.

Karabakh horses are an ancient and historically significant breed of mountain horse from the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan, renowned for their beauty, speed, and endurance. Regarded as an emblem of national heritage, they are generally medium-sized, with a distinctive golden or reddish hue, and are esteemed for their robust physique, sure-footedness, and loyal disposition. Historically, they were esteemed by royalty, and currently, initiatives are being implemented to save and rejuvenate the breed in the region.

