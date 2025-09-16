Kazakhstan moves ahead with new phase in nuclear energy development
Kazakhstan has announced a new phase in the development of nuclear energy during the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna. The country reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful nuclear technologies, climate goals, and global security. Plans include building a nuclear power plant, developing nuclear medicine, advancing fusion research, and expanding international cooperation
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy