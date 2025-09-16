KazTransOil completes key pipeline upgrade in Kazakhstan's Mangystau

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazTransOil has completed the replacement and connection of a 13.5 km section of the Uzen–Atyrau–Samara oil pipeline in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region. The work is part of a broader 2021–2025 investment program to modernize 76.5 km of the pipeline, enhancing reliability and ensuring safe, uninterrupted oil transport. The pipeline is a vital export route for Kazakh oil.

