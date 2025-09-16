Azerbaijan's air cargo traffic skyrockets in 8M2025

From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan’s international air cargo transportations totaled $5.07 billion and 10,300 tons. Exports reached $258 million with 1,700 tons, up 23.2 percent in value but down sharply in volume. Imports hit $4.8 billion and 8,600 tons, rising 1.8 times in value but slightly decreasing in weight.

