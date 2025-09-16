Uzbekistan powers up water infrastructure with major pumping station upgrades

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Over 200 pumping stations operate in Namangan Region, with 43 transferred to Nammotors Suv Ta’minot for 10 years under a public-private partnership (PPP), and 40 billion soms ($3.7 million) invested in their modernization, Trend reports via the Uzbek president’s office.

This was announced during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the AyKiron-1 pumping station in the Chartak district. Located on the Big Namangan Main Canal, the station irrigates 815 hectares of land. Due to aging equipment, efficiency was previously low, and annual electricity consumption reached about 6 million kWh.

Under the PPP initiative, energy-efficient pumps and modern equipment have been installed, cutting electricity use by up to 40 percent. The new pumps also deliver higher water output, expanding irrigation capacity, improving crop yields, and promoting more efficient use of water resources.

President Mirziyoyev has instructed that within two years, all pumping stations in the region should be modernized based on the AiKiron-1 model, with subsequent gradual implementation in other regions. He emphasized that modernization must be paired with proper operation and professional management, noting that relying on science and expertise is key to achieving high economic returns. The initiative is expected to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, and improve living standards.

Authorities also reported plans to introduce small solar-powered pumps and drip irrigation systems for over 750 farming households in the near future.