President Rahmon reaffirms Tajikistan’s commitment to diverse co-op with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 16. Tajikistan places particular importance on developing multifaceted cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, the country's President Emomali Rahmon said during a meeting with Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Tajik president's administration.

The sides discussed areas of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest, including inter-parliamentary relations. Attention was given to the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, the exchange of experience, and mutual support through parliamentary platforms at the international level.

The discussion also covered priority areas such as trade, economy, transport and transit, the agro-industrial sector, and the water and energy sectors.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was another key topic, alongside strengthening interaction within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).