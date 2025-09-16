Kazakhstan shines light on banks burdened by large state debt
Kazakhstani banks owe the state a significant debt, with major contributions from several key banks. While most forms of government support are being phased out, the state will maintain ownership stakes in systemically important banks to ensure financial stability, according to Madina Abylkassymova, Chair of the Financial Market Agency
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy