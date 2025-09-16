Kazakhstan shines light on banks burdened by large state debt

Kazakhstani banks owe the state a significant debt, with major contributions from several key banks. While most forms of government support are being phased out, the state will maintain ownership stakes in systemically important banks to ensure financial stability, according to Madina Abylkassymova, Chair of the Financial Market Agency

