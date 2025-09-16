Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining sets new revenue and profit records in 1H2025
Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) posted record revenue and net profit in the first half of 2025, driven by higher gold production, favorable market conditions, and strong operational performance, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial discipline and resilience.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy