IMF mission begins economic review in Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Srikant Seshadri, Head of the IMF Mission for Montenegro, has launched its regular annual Article IV consultations with Montenegro in Podgorica from 15 to 26 September, Trend reports.

It is a regular IMF mission to gather up-to-date information of the nation’s economy, outlook and policies.

On the opening day of the Mission, the IMF delegation met with the CBCG Governor, Irena Radović, and Finance Minister Novica Vuković, along with their senior staff.

Governor Radović and Minister Vuković briefed the IMF team on key economic trends and on the activities of the CBCG and the Government on strengthening financial stability and improving public finances.

In addition to the representatives of the CBCG and the Government, during its stay, the IMF mission will also meet representatives of the private sector and academia to analyse and evaluate the country's overall economic situation. Discussions will also focus on economic policies for the coming period and other pressing issues.

The mission’s preliminary findings are scheduled to be presented to the public on 26 September at a joint press conference hosted by the CBCG, the Ministry of Finance and the IMF.