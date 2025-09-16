Uzbekistan, South Korea seal deal on joint online trading platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 16. With support from the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in South Korea, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the online trading platform MEDIWIX Co. have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

As part of the agreement, the management of MEDIWIX Co. will visit Tashkent on September 17 to sign a final contract establishing the joint online trading platform. The platform is expected to become a key e-commerce hub for entrepreneurs in both countries, elevating bilateral trade and economic relations to a new level.

In the second phase of cooperation, plans are underway to integrate MEDIWIX Co. with South Korea’s major international e-commerce platforms, Coupang and GoBiz, both of which have large user bases. Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan will assist in securing international grant funding to support the platform’s global integration.

It is noteworthy that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $709.8 million from January to May 2025, representing 2.3 percent of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Uzbekistan functions as a non-profit entity that consolidates enterprises to foster a conducive business climate, safeguard entrepreneurs' rights, augment exports, attract foreign investment, and improve domestic competitiveness. Its functions encompass delivering information and consultation, enhancing professional abilities, fostering international commercial partnerships, and serving as a representative and advocate for enterprises in negotiations with governmental and state entities.

