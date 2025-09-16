Kazakhstan’s Akmola reports growth in sowing and harvest output

Photo: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the harvest progress in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, where sowing areas increased to 5.5 million hectares. Grain harvest is expected to exceed 7 million tons with high-quality yields, and oilseed production is forecasted at over 650,000 tons. Compared to 2023, the cultivated area grew 2.5 times to 495,000 hectares.

