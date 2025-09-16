Kazakhstan’s Akmola reports growth in sowing and harvest output
Photo: Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the harvest progress in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, where sowing areas increased to 5.5 million hectares. Grain harvest is expected to exceed 7 million tons with high-quality yields, and oilseed production is forecasted at over 650,000 tons. Compared to 2023, the cultivated area grew 2.5 times to 495,000 hectares.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy