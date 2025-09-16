Iran and allies push resolution to ban attacks on nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Iran, together with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, has introduced a draft resolution at the 69th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling for a ban on attacks against nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

The proposal, announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baghaei on his X account, emphasizes the need to protect nuclear sites and facilities placed under IAEA safeguards.

"To defend the integrity of the NPT, Iran, along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, have submitted a draft resolution on the prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards," Baghaei wrote.

According to the draft, all states have the “inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes” and are entitled to “effective guarantees against any attack or threat of attack.” The resolution also reaffirms that countries must refrain from targeting peaceful nuclear facilities in other states.

Baghaei stressed that these principles must be upheld to prevent what he described as the “normalization of lawlessness” in international affairs.