Bakcell meets with students of Modern Educational Complex on occasion of Knowledge Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The innovation and speed leader Bakcell organized an event titled “NextGen: AI & Innovation” at the Modern Educational Complex named in honor of Heydar Aliyev (MTK) on September 15—Knowledge Day—and the main goal of the event was to enhance students’ knowledge and skills in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, as well as to prepare them for the digital challenges of the future, Trend reports.

As part of the meeting, a panel discussion was held with the participation of the management of Bakcell and MTK. The panel extensively discussed the impact of AI on daily life and the workplace, as well as the future of innovations. An AI-powered robot, which participated in the event, sparked great interest among the audience. During the session on “Prompt Engineering,” participants became more familiar with the opportunities offered by AI tools and their influence across various sectors both in Azerbaijan and globally. Through hands-on activities, students visualized their own ideas and gained real-life experience by the end of the session.

“Azerbaijan's digital future will be built upon the skills of young people and the innovation ecosystem they create. Events organized in this direction provide Azerbaijan’s youth with the opportunity to enrich their knowledge, gain practical skills, and develop as the innovative leaders of tomorrow,” said Klaus Mueller, CEO of Bakcell.

“To overcome the challenges brought by modern technological platforms such as artificial intelligence, educational institutions must take action not tomorrow, but today,” said Tural Abbasov, CEO of the MTK.

Bakcell considers fostering innovative thinking among students and developing their digital skills as one of its main priorities in today’s rapidly changing world. Projects implemented in this direction contribute to strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country and preparing the workforce of the future.

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various sectors such as telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction across multiple countries.

