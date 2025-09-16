Croatia sees moderate inflation with prices rising across key sectors
Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics
Croatia saw moderate inflation in August 2025, with consumer prices rising 4.1 percent compared to the same month last year. Prices increased across key sectors, including housing, food, and restaurants, while transport and clothing saw slight declines. The harmonised index of consumer prices also showed a 4.6 percent annual rise, reflecting steady price growth in the country.
