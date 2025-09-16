Uzbekistan and IAEA ink roadmap to boost nuclear energy collaboration

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 16. Uzbek Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi aimed at strengthening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held in Vienna, Austria, from September 15 through 19, 2025.

The IAEA General Conference is the leading international forum where member states set cooperation priorities and make key decisions in the fields of nuclear energy, science, technology, and safety.

Bringing together representatives from 180 member states, the conference defines the organization’s strategic direction for the coming year, ensuring its activities remain effective and responsive to contemporary global challenges.