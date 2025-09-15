Azerbaijan’s energy landscape brightens with hydro and thermal surge
From January through August 2025, hydropower plants (HPPs) in Azerbaijan produced 2.26 billion kWh of electricity, reflecting a 6.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Besides, thermal power plants (TPPs) generated around 15 billion kWh, showing a modest year-on-year increase of 0.4 percent.
