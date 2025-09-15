Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan engage in high-level talks on strategic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, within the framework of the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting satisfaction was expressed with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations at the level of strategic collaboration in all areas. It was emphasized that these ties are based on friendly and brotherly relations between the heads of the two states.

The parties exchanged views on joint activities and projects being implemented to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, transport, energy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere.

Issues of mutual support and cooperation within international and regional organizations were also discussed, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in October this year.

Concerns were expressed regarding security issues and regional developments, including the conflict in the Middle East, and a shared view was voiced that the growing tensions must be resolved through diplomatic means.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.