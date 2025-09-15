Georgia boosts electricity imports from Azerbaijan in 7M2025
Azerbaijan exported nearly 740 million kWh of electricity worth about $42 million to Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye in the first seven months of 2025. Over the same period, imports from these countries totaled around 90 million kWh valued at $4 million, marking a sharp year-on-year decline.
