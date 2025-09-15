Azerbaijan elevates investments in nation's industrial sector for 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan invested 4.6 billion manat ($2.7 billion) in the industrial sector, up 7.2 percent from 2024. Mining received 3.08 billion manat ($1.82 billion), energy 1.09 billion manat ($645 million), manufacturing 349.6 million manat ($206 million), and water supply 124.1 million manat ($73 million). Manufacturing saw a 62.7 percent decline.
