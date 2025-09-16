Tajikistan and Iran address regional security and collaboration in Doha

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 16. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, Trend reports via the Tajik president’s administration.

The meeting took place in Qatar's Doha on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of Arab states and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Rahmon highlighted the positive dynamics between the countries in recent years, stressing that regular contacts and exchanges serve as an important driver for strengthening ties.

The leaders underscored shared historical, cultural, and linguistic values, and exchanged views on the complex situation in the Middle East and the wider Islamic world. They emphasized the need for effective joint efforts to maintain peace and stability, noting that dialogue and negotiations remain the preferred path for resolving crises and conflicts.

The talks also covered other issues of mutual interest.