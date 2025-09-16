Romania, Moldova sign memorandum to launch new stock exchange (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism of Romania, Radu Miruță, participated in Moldova Business Week, Trend reports.

The event is the most important economic forum in the Republic of Moldova, where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the establishment of a new stock exchange in Chișinău – a project carried out in partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and a group of investors from the Republic of Moldova.

"Romania and the Republic of Moldova are building today not only a financial bridge but also taking a step together: towards the West. The launch of the Chișinău Stock Exchange means confidence, transparency, and a concrete move towards Moldova’s economic integration into the European Union. We are pleased to be partners and to provide the 30 years of experience of the Romanian capital market to make this path irreversible," declared Minister Radu Miruță, present at Moldova Business Week.

For his part, Doina Nistor, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova, highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries: "Romania remains one of the most important partners of the Republic of Moldova: the largest trading partner, the most significant cultural partner; we share history and culture, and Romania is our gateway to the European Union."

The new stock exchange will be organized as a joint-stock company and will serve as a strategic pillar for expanding access to capital for Moldovan companies and attracting foreign investments, including for integration into the European capital market. For Moldovan citizens, this initiative offers an opportunity to valorize their savings through investments in financial instruments, facilitated also by the creation of pension and private insurance funds.

The initial share capital will be 3 million euros, invested in two equal tranches, with participation from the Government of the Republic of Moldova, BVB, as well as financial institutions and companies, including maib, Vienna Insurance Group/Donaris, OTP Bank, Moldindconbank, MK Kapital, and Moldcell.

The brokerage platform will provide access to a wide range of financial instruments – shares, bonds, government and corporate securities – and will incorporate modern technologies, including Arena Trading. The operational launch is scheduled for summer 2026.

In his speech, Minister Radu Miruță noted the growing interest of investors in the Republic of Moldova: "Participating in such events, I increasingly understand why companies coming to the Romanian Ministry of Economy say they are interested in investing in Moldova. This is proof that what you are doing here is excellent."

The presence of Minister Radu Miruță in Chișinău, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Doina Nistor, reaffirms Romania’s constant support for Moldova’s European integration process and for a closer economic collaboration between the two countries.