Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan launch new scenic mountain air corridor

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan’s Kyrgyzaeronavigation and Kazakhstan’s KazAeroNavigation state enterprises have signed an agreement to open a new air route connecting Almaty and Karakol via the San-Tash mountain pass, Trend reports via the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The newly developed route complies with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements and the RNAV-5 navigation specifications, ensuring safe and efficient flights over challenging mountainous terrain.

The route will pass near the Karkyra road border checkpoints. Before its official launch, joint ground inspections and flight validation were conducted using a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, confirming the route’s adherence to international aviation standards.

According to information, the route also aims to stimulate tourism in the region. During the summer months, it will facilitate travel to the Issyk-Kul area and surrounding mountain regions, while in winter, it will provide improved access to the ski resorts of Karakol.