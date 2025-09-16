Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.06, or 0.09 percent, on September 15 from the previous level to $69.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.04, or 0.06 percent, to $67.94 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.26, or 0.46 percent, to $56.5 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a decrease of $0.14, or 0.21 percent, to $67.6 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.